PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) —A Central Florida woman was arrested after she allegedly practiced cosmetic dentistry without being licensed and used art supplies during patients’ procedures.

Emely Martinez used social media to advertise the various forms of beauty, cosmetic, and personal care services she offers.

Video posted on her social media showed her claiming to transform and enhance patients’ teeth through various dental cosmetic procedures like teeth whitening and veneers.

However, she is not a licensed dentist and doesn’t have the proper credentials or schooling to perform those procedures.

“She is not licensed to put in veneers. She has no schooling to do veneers and in the state of Florida, obviously, you have to be licensed to do any kind of work like that,” said Pinellas Park Police Sgt. Windy Vater.

Martinez’s victims were not aware that she wasn’t licensed.

The unraveling began when two customers reported Martinez to police this summer after they had complications and Martinez refused to refund them.

While these treatments have the ability to boost one’s confidence, without the proper care, they can pose a risk to gum inflammation and teeth sensitivity.

“They were told by an actual dentist that the veneers that were placed in the victim’s mouth appear to be have done with krazy glue,” said Vater.

On average, a single veneer at a dentist’s office can cost between $900 and $1,500 per tooth. One victim paid Martinez $2,500 for the entire mouth.

It’s not the first time she’s been accused of this crime. In March, she was arrested on charges of unlicensed dentist work in Hillsborough County but she was released and performed the work on Pinellas County victims in June and July.

And Martinez may have done more than install veneers, according to officials.

“We also got information that possibly pulling of teeth. We did also get information that maybe even like children’s veneers. So this is still an active investigation,” said Vater.

According to American Dental Association, any dental procedure that may alter the physical structure of an individual’s teeth, gums or jaws without the supervision of a dentist has the potential to cause irreversible harm.

Police said Martinez’s victims needed emergency dental care after what she did to their teeth.

“They actually have had to pay thousands of dollars to get their teeth fixed, and some of them had to wait for the infection to clear and go get their teeth fixed,” said Vater.

Police said Martinez had been performing this unlicensed work in the area at least since January.

To check if someone is licensed to perform dental work, you can look them up on the Florida Health Department website.

