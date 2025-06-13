FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A Central Florida teen was tailgated by an SUV in a disturbing case of road rage.

“There’s this lady trying to hit me,” said Gaige Ellis

A 14-year-old Gaige Ellis was riding an e-bike Saturday in Palm Coast when he was being chased down a multi-use path by an SUV.

“She was chasing me home, which was a very traumatic experience because I wasn’t expecting that at all because I felt safe in both my friend’s community and on that bike path,” he said.

Investigators said 65-year-old Julia Kalthof was behind the wheel.

She reportedly told deputies she was angry at the teen for going too fast on the e-bike and wanted to find out where he lived so she could talk to his parents.

At one point, a witness said the SUV was hot on the teen’s heels, getting within about six to 10 feet of him.

That witness put his own vehicle in the way, bringing an end to this wild chase, so that the teen could get back home to his parents.

“I’m super glad, super excited. So very thankful for the witness. I can’t thank him enough. For stepping in and helping him,” said. a woman.

“When I came home, I was literally shaking,” said Ellis.

As for Kalthoff, she was released on $3,000 bond.

E-bikes have become a contentious issue in several communities recently.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly shared his thoughts on the e-bike issue.

“They’re zoom in and crossed intersections, where where there’s not traffic right then, but they’re not even slowing down. So even if there was traffic, potentially they could get hit as they come off that sidewalk to go across the road and get splattered,” said Sheriff Staly.

The sheriff adds that he would like to see some changes when it comes to e-bikes, including banning them on sidewalks and trails and ensuring riders follow the rules of the road.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.