ORLANDO, Fla. (WSVN) — Nyrania Barr-Miller, one of the fastest hurdlers in Central Florida, is set to compete on the global stage despite her hearing impairments.

Barr-Miller has earned an invitation to the World Deaf Athletic Championships, which will take place later this summer in Taiwan.

“I feel really proud,” said Barr-Miller in sign language. “I want to go and support my country in these games.”

Her former coach at University High School, Lisa Eggert, praised Barr-Miller’s dedications ad perseverances.

“It’s kind of proven that point that you just have to be present in the moment and be ready. You never know what door might open for you,” she said.

This will be the first time Barr-Miller competes against other deaf athletes, a prospect she finds thrilling.

“Now, I’m going to compete against other deaf athletes. So this is going to be cool,” she noted.

Fundraising efforts are underway to cover Barr-Miller’s travel expenses, estimated at $8,000.

