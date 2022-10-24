(WSVN) - A 14-year-old girl is getting a lesson in the law after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from her grandparents.

She did not spend all that money on herself — instead, she handed it out to students at her Central Florida school.

Michelle Spaulding said her daughter, a student at Lake Weir Middle School, was offered money but refused to accept it.

“When she came home, she said that there was a student that was passing out money at school and she decided to be the good child that I’ve raised, thankfully, and said, ‘No, I’m not taking that money. It’s stolen!’ so, she’s, like, ‘It has to be stolen,’ is what she said,” said Spaulding.

That student’s intuition was correct.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to the school just northwest of Orlando after reports that a student was giving classmates hundreds of dollars each.

Deputies said a teen broke into her grandmother’s safe and took over $13,000.

Her grandmother mentioned that money was half of her life savings left over after she sold her house.

“I don’t know if he was trying to get popular out of it or get some friends out of it,” said Spaulding.

Officers were able to track down where some of the money went and showed up at a student’s house where they found $200 there.

Other students returned another $500 to the front office and the girl accused of stealing the money had $2,500 in her backpack.

The rest of the money is still being recovered.

Meanwhile, the teen who stole from her grandparents was arrested and she is out on a $2,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.