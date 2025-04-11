SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Dozens of students of a Central Florida high school are protesting the treatment of a teacher after she addressed a transgender student by their chosen name.

Satellite High School saw dozens of students voicing their concerns Thursday over the district’s decision to not renew a teacher’s contract for the next school year.

Brianna Knight, a sophomore at the school, shared her reasoning as to why she is speaking out.

“We’re here to really show support for Ms. Calhoun and to show that we are not okay with what is going on and that we truly are upset that we are losing such a positive teacher,” she said. “She just has done so much within the community, so it’s just really upsetting to know that we are losing that.”

In a statement, Brevard County Public Schools said a parent reached out to report a teacher was referring to their child by a name other than their legal name without their written permission.

According to the district, addressing a student by a name other than their legal one is a violation of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill, referred to by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay Bill.”

“To me it really stems back to a First Amendment right of both the student and the teacher,” said Robert Jones, a parent. “Sure, the parents have their rights to do what they wish in their homes and with their child, but the student in the classroom, I believe, and the teacher should also be protected by our Constitution.”

According to the district, the state is reviewing the teacher’s teaching certificate. Until the review is done, they will not be renewing the teacher’s contract.

