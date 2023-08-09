CENTRAL FLORIDA (WSVN) — School boards across Central Florida have recently adopted a contentious policy that mandates the use of approved nicknames in classrooms, sparking a mixed reaction from parents, educators, and the community.

The new policy, which has been met with both support and skepticism, was introduced by the Florida Department of Education earlier this summer. It necessitates school districts to establish a process for obtaining parental consent before teachers can utilize any nickname other than a student’s legal name during instruction.

Jenn Devine, a parent within the Seminole County Public Schools (SCPS) district, expressed disbelief at the need for such consent. Devine, whose daughter prefers to be called “Letty” instead of her legal name, is among the many parents now required to provide explicit permission for the use of a chosen nickname.

“It’s so ridiculously absurd that I would need to consent for anyone to call her what she wants to be called,” said Devine. “She’s had an opinion about her name since she was 2.”

Devine also voiced concerns about the policy’s potential impact on transgender students. She believes the policy could inadvertently force LGBTQIA+ students to disclose their identities to the classroom or discourage them from expressing their true selves.

“This law is going to force a lot of the LGBTQIA+ children to be outed in class, or it’s going to cause them to not feel comfortable expressing who they are, which is so detrimental,” Devine explained.

Adam Tritt, a teacher within the Brevard County Public Schools, shared his own reservations about the new policy. Tritt emphasized the growing challenges educators face due to an increasing number of administrative matters, including the intricacies of adhering to strict speech regulations.

“Teachers don’t really know whether they’re coming or going with their following of these precisely what they can and cannot say,” Tritt noted, expressing concerns that these added complexities are detracting from the core educational mission.

While criticism abounds, there is also support for the policy’s introduction. Alicia Farrant, a parent and Orange County School Board member, sees it as a step towards enhancing parent involvement and clarifying the use of nicknames.

“It’s one simple step to make sure that our parents are included and the school district is also covered,” Farrant said.

According to Orange County Public Schools, failure to adhere to the new policy’s requirements could lead to consequences for teachers, underscoring the weight of the changes on educators’ day-to-day interactions with students.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.