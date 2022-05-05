ORLANDO, Fla. (WSVN) – Four Central Florida residents are taking action against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

They are suing over the governor’s decision to eliminate Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement Act.

The lawsuit claims that eliminating the act violates free speech and the rights of taxpayers who may be left with the bill.

DeSantis stands by his move.

“I don’t think the whole Disney flap is really making much of an impact,” said DeSanits. “Although I will say, you know, Disney has done a lot to partner with the Chinese communist party and really has made a fortune over there without raising a peep about any of their atrocities.”

The Reedy Creek Improvement Act gave Disney the right to govern itself like a city. The law eliminating those privileges goes into effect in June of 2023.

