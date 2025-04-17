ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Florida (WESH) — A dog went missing after it escaped from a boarding facility in Altamonte Springs.

Meanwhile, the dog’s family was on a cruise.

Indy, a black lab, was staying at Roll Over, a boarding facility in Altamonte Springs.

With the help of drones, trappers, and community members, they were able to find Indy. She was gone for nearly two days and found early Tuesday morning.

“We started crying tears of joy. We were on pins and needles all last night,” said Indy’s owner Vanessa Gonzalez.

The owner of Roll Over, LaNina Dobson, says one of her new employees was walking Indy when she slipped from her collar and darted out to State Road 436.

Dobson tells WESH 2 she fired that employee immediately.

Dobson posted on Facebook addressing the situation. She says her former employee had been properly trained but decided to forgo policy of her own volition.

“As soon as my employee called me to tell me what happened, I got in my car immediately, and I went to go find Indy,” said Dobson.

Gonzalez says this never should have happened. Her family got the call on their first day of vacation.

“I was like ‘What do you mean she’s missing, what happened, I don’t understand?’ We couldn’t do anything as the cruise ship just left,” said Gonzalez.

Dobson says Indy has boarded with them 5 times, and this situation has never occurred with her or any other pets.

Gonzalez says she believes Roll Over is not taking accountability.

“I know accidents happen, but this is my baby. In my opinion, that is not someone who should own a business caring for other people’s dogs. I don’t think anything will ever change my mind on that,” she said.

As the Gonzalez family was stuck in limbo, the Altamonte Springs community stepped in to find Indy.

They were able to use drones and the help of local trappers to track her down. Indy was found about a mile away from Roll Over.

Meredith Craig, the owner of Calm K9 was one of the many to help find Indy.

“The word had gotten out on so many different levels. It was just really cool to see a community come together for a dog that they didn’t even know, and to help a family that was out of town,” said Craig.

This is something the Gonzalez family says they will be forever thankful for.

“We know where she is, and my heart is filled with gratitude for so many different people,” she said.

Until Indy’s family comes home, Craig will be taking care of her.

“Indy has a few scrapes on her, but nothing major. She’s a little dehydrated, but she’s coming around,” said Craig.

As for Roll Over, Dobson says if they decide to remain in business, moving forward, they will be implementing new policies to ensure that something like this never happens again.

