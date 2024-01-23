POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A 70-foot deep sinkhole appeared in a Central Florida community, leaving residents in distress as they hope for a resolution before they have to evacuate.

The sinkhole that was first noticed nearly 72 hours ago in front of a house in Polk County, measuring around 15 feet wide and 70 to 80 feet deep, grows with each passing moment.

During a media presser about the incident, the sinkhole gave way as Polk County Emergency Management Director Paul Womble spoke to the public. After the sinkhole grew, he moved away from it.

Officials said the homeowner and his family have already been evacuated.

Sharon Stein, a neighbor, said around 8 a.m. Saturday, she alerted her neighbor about the growing sinkhole.

“I went across the street with my dog, and I was taking him over there,” she recalled. “When I went down the street, I could see something was wrong over there and so I went and investigated. Apparently, it had just happened because the neighbor over there had gone through at 7:30 and he didn’t see anything wrong.”

Although Polk County is known for its sinkholes, the residents expressed their concerns.

“We don’t want it to grow,” said Stein. “We don’t want to have to evacuate, because this is the only road in and out of the subdivision, so it’s just pretty scary to all of us.”

Officials reassured residents that the sinkhole does not pose a threat to the roadway, which remains open. A geo-technical engineering crew was summoned to assist in fixing the sinkhole.

