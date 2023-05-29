CENTRAL FLORIDA (WSVN) – Hurricane season will start on Thursday and Florida residents are beginning to prepare.

A Central Florida business is changing the future of construction. Something seemingly so fragile is the foundation for something so much stronger and that is ‘Styrofoam’.

“These are called SCIP [Structural Concrete Insulated Panel] construction walls – they’re structural concrete insulated panels,” said Ryan Skelly from the Vero Building System.

The new manufacturing facility in Florida is unlike any other. These styrofoam pieces are 3D cut to any design which can be used as insulation.

Firstly, mesh wiring is wrapped around it and then shotcrete is sprayed all over the wiring to create an impenetrable concrete-like structure.

Annette Rubin, CEO of Vero Building Systems, said she wants to pave the way for better builds that can withstand Category 5 hurricanes.

“It’s blast-proof, it’s bulletproof, up to 250 miles per hour winds – I’ve seen it shot with a cannon at 60 miles per hour and it did not pierce the panel,” said Rubin.

She promises to donate 10% of the profits to the community that will help rebuild homes destroyed by hurricanes to be more durable and resilient.

“The market is hungry for a better way to build structures. People are really sick of seeing the devastation,” said Rubin.

These homes are advertised as energy efficient and it does not require any additional insulation. The construction can be completed in a few days, and the cost is competitive.

“We can build affordable housing at a price point that works for the builder and works for the consumer and it will keep that demographic of people safer that’s really what we’re about,” said Rubin.

The company has already begun with projects in Central Florida and an apartment complex in Hollywood.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.