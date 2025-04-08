ORMOND BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A sunbather from Central Florida was trying to catch some rays on a beach when he was suddenly caught under a vehicle. Now, he said he is grateful to be alive.

Coleson Janey suffered several serious injuries after being struck by a jeep in Ormond Beach Saturday afternoon.

“I was just screaming. Screaming my head off, screaming bloody murder, of course, because I was just in so much pain,” Coleson Janey said.

According to Volusia County deputies, a jeep near the shores left the travel lanes, backed into a parking spot, and ran over Coleson’s head and body.

“So now I have a forearm that’s broken in two places. Both bones in the forearm. Clean break. And then my femur, which was broken, they just had to put a titanium rod in yesterday.” Janey said.

Witnesses called 911 immediately.

“Someone’s been hit on the beach with a car,” a caller said.

“Ok, what’s the location?” said a dispatcher.

“The lifeguard pier. The guy’s alive. He’s moaning very badly.”

Once EMTs arrived, they reset his leg and loaded him into an ambulance. According to his aunt, however, Janey’s ride was anything but smooth.

“That EMS vehicle was stuck multiple times in the sand in getting to my nephew,” said Ronda Storms, Janey’s aunt. “Moreover, once they got him in that EMS vehicle, the splint stabilizing unit was broken.”

Doctors immobilized his arms and performed surgery on his leg on Sunday.

They say his recovery will be painful and long; however, he’s choosing to focus on the positives.

“What I’ve heard is 3 or 4 months of recovery time. So obviously I’ll be in a wheelchair, then potentially crutches or something, something to that effect,” he said. “I’m just thankful to be alive and to be able to walk again at some point.”

The driver of the jeep stayed and cooperated with deputies, who charged her with careless driving.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, she did not appear to be impaired.

