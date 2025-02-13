PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida (WPBF) — A St. Lucie County corrections deputy has been arrested in connection with an off-duty road rage incident.

Corrections deputy Devin Mills was taken into custody by the Port St. Lucie Police Department on Monday night after an altercation with two 18-year-olds. Newly released cellphone video shows the moments leading up to his arrest.

In the video, Mills is heard confronting another driver, accusing them of following too closely. Investigators said the deputy was driving in the 100 block of SW Tulip Boulevard around 6 p.m. when he abruptly stopped in front of a vehicle behind him.

The footage also shows Mills reaching into the open passenger-side window of the other car, grabbing the passenger’s arm in what appears to be an attempt to take his phone as he recorded the encounter.

According to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, Mills was arrested on a charge of burglary with assault or battery. He was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail and later released on a $10,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office said Mills has been placed on unpaid administrative leave while an internal investigation is conducted. He was sworn in as a deputy last year.

