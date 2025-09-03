FORT MYERS, FLA. (WSVN) – A woman in Fort Myers captured a dramatic drive on camera showing a pair of drivers seemingly ramming into each other on purpose.

The cellphone video shows a car ramming into the back of another vehicle on the road before appearing to speed up and veering off the roadway before performing a PIT maneuver, forcing both vehicles to come to a stop in the middle of the street.

Kaylee Taylor, the driver who captured the apparent road rage on camera, said the two drivers took turns crashing into each before it ended.

“Was swerving and then they started taking turns hitting each other, so one would hit the other car, the other would hit each other and back and forth, back and forth,” said Taylor.

She was driving down the road with her brother and son when they captured the tense confrontation.

“My brother got on the phone and dialed 911 at that point, and then that’s when the PIT maneuver happened as soon as he started dialing,” said Taylor.

“I was, like, definitely shocked because seeing that stuff, it shakes you up because when they started hitting each other and, like, instantly, like just call 911, like, someone can get hurt,” said Jacob Taylor, her brother.

Fort Myers Police would not call it road rage yet as officials are still investigating the incident. They did say both drivers involved did not want to press charges and nobody has been arrested or ticketed at this time.

Despite authorities not calling it road rage, Jacob believes it’s very clear just from what he witnessed.

“It was definitely a road rage incident. I even got a video, too, of the cars hitting each other, yeah it was definitely road rage,” said Jacob.

Kaylee said she’d never seen anything like that happen in front of her, with the experience leaving her terrified.

“Normally, when people road rage, it’s a little bit of back and forth, it never gets that far, it’s something you see on the news and then for it to actually happen in front of me? Terrifying,” said Kaylee.

