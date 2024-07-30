KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S Customs and Border Protection responded to a migrant landing of 33 Cubans in Key West.

On Tuesday, officials said the migrants came ashore at NAS Key West Truman Annex Beach.

A multi-agency response occurred between Navy Security Forces along with Key West Police Department and US Coast Guard Sector Key West.

Officials said the migrants were taken into federal custody and will be processed for removal proceedings.

