KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after, they said, about 300 Haitian migrants were spotted near a gated community in Key Largo, and over 160 of them came ashore.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the migrants’ boat after it ran aground in shallow water off Ocean Reef Club, Sunday afternoon.

Customs and Border Patrol agents and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to what CBP officials described as “a maritime smuggling event that made landfall in Ocean Reef.”

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Key Largo Fire Rescue and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units also responded to the scene.

In a tweet posted Sunday night, CBP officials said many of the migrants are in need of medical attention.

CBP officials said 163 of the migrants managed to swim to shore.

Ocean Reef has seen migrant activity over the past several months. Authorities said they have stopped nearly 300 migrants on board overloaded vessels in December and January.

CBP officials have not specified how many migrants have been taken into custody, as they continue to investigate.

