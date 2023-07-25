RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – A reckless rider on a jetski was captured on video getting much too close to some sea cows.

Someone drove right over a pod of manatees Sunday near Peanut Island off Riviera Beach in Palm Beach County.

The animals are seen panicking, quickly splashing and swimming away.

Manatees are protected under federal law, meaning it is illegal to harass or even touch them.

If you see someone harassing manatees, you are urged to call Florida’s Wildlife Alert hotline number at 888-404-FWCC. Violators face a possible fine of $500 and could spend months behind bars.

