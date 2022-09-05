(WSVN) - A dangerous drive caused a woman to swerve in the streets, as she feared for her life, and the incident was all caught on camera.

Amelia Flores handled a lot more than she bargained for last week after a truck drove recklessly into her lane.

When asked how driving in Florida can be described, she had this to say: “It’s kind of like you’re playing a video game.”

Except, driving on real roads have real consequences.

Flores drove onto Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers when a dark-colored Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck tailgated her and swerved around her to get in front of her. The driver of the truck immediately slowed down and that was when Flores hit the brakes.

“I had to think quick and move into the only available lane,” said Flores.

Flores momentarily lost control of her car and drove over the median into oncoming traffic. She avoided crashing head-on into four vehicles and managed to get back into the right lane.

As Flores drove back into the correct lanes, she saw the driver of the red truck driving away, and that made her upset.

“I was very angry when I saw him driving away,” said Flores as she recalled the incident. “Sorry, I’m shaking. I’m mad.”

She has been working from home since her encounter with the reckless driver, as she is afraid she will experience the same occurrence again.

Flores called the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, but there’s usually nothing they can do about traffic offenses unless they witness it.

