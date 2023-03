There’s new video of the U.S. Coast Guard rescuing migrants off Key West.

This is about six miles south of the southernmost point.

Crews pulled 18 people from the rough seas and another 10 from that vessel Monday after getting tipped off by a boater.

One person remains missing, and officials said they will continue to search.

Two of the people saved were brought to shore and sent to the hospital.

The nationality of the group has not yet been released.