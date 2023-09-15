BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - On Thursday, a Boca Raton Police officer sprang into action to rescue a choking man at a local car wash.

According to a social media post, the incident unfolded during the victim’s lunch break when he began choking and rushed to Boca Raton Police Officer Bissoon for assistance. The officer quickly administered the Heimlich maneuver, saving the man’s life.

The grateful gentleman expressed his profound appreciation for Officer Bissoon’s heroic intervention during his moment of dire need.

