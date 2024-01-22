INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — On Jan. 13, a bull broke free in a rural part of Indian River County leading sheriff’s deputies to wrangle the livestock and it was all caught on bodycam.

According to a Facebook post from the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office account, the deputies responded to the 6500 block of 12th Street where they found a bull on the loose and making its way towards the road.

Officials said the bull charged at people and vehicles while deputies and cowboys attempted to capture the bull. It took nearly two hours for the animal to be contained.

A deputy safely tranquilized the cattle and was returned to its home. The bull made a full recovery from the chemical immobilization, deputies said.

No injuries were reported during this incident.

