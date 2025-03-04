ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida mother acquitted of the murder of her 2-year-old daughter in 2008 has now joined TikTok.

In a TikTok video posted on March 1, Casey Anthony claims to be a legal advocate for herself and for her daughter.

“I am a legal advocate, I am a researcher, I have been in the legal field since 2011, and this capacity I feel that it is necessary if I am going to continue to operate appropriately as a legal advocate that I start to advocate for myself and also advocate for my daughter. For those of you who don’t know my name is Casey Anthony, my daughter is Caylee Anthony, my parents are George and Cindy Anthony,” she said in the video.

“As a proponent for the LGBTQ community, for our legal community, women’s rights, I feel that it’s important that I use this platform that was thrust upon me and now look it as a blessing as opposed to the curse that it has been since 2008,” she continued.

In 2008, Anthony was accused of murdering her daughter Caylee. In 2011, she was found not guilty of murder but was convicted of lying to law enforcement.

Anthony also announced she has created a way for people to communicate with her directly, about legal matters.

