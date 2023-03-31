CITRUS PARK, Fla. (WSVN) – In a statement written by Howard Baskin, husband of Carole Baskin, it was announced that Big Cat Rescue is closing down.

The decision according to the Baskin’s is one worth celebrating after the Big Cat Public Safety Act was passed which bans the private possession and contact with big cats and their cubs. For years the couple has been advocating for this act and in December it was signed into law.

“This is the first step to saving wild cats, in the wild, where they belong,” read the Big Cat Rescue website.

The statement released said that an agreement between Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge, which is an accredited sanctuary in Arkansas, and Big Cat Rescue decided that most cats would be moved to the sanctuary where the Baskin’s will continue to fund their care for the rest of their lives.

“There will still be some ‘roadside’ zoos and circuses which, despite regulation by USDA, will have cats in conditions we view as inhumane. But we believe that the BCPSA ending the cub petting and phasing out private ownership will eliminate 90% of the mistreatment experienced by big cats in captivity. Hopefully the growing public awareness of the plight of big cats will, over time, take away the market for these remaining activities and end them that way,” read the statement.

The property that currently houses Big Cat Rescue will be sold after the cats are transported.

If you would like to help fund the new homes for the cats at Turpentine Creek please visit BigCatRescue.org/TC.

