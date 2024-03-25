PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (WSVN) — Fire on the water led to a cruise ship scare.

The Carnival Freedom reported a fire on board, Saturday.

Cellphone video taken by a passenger shows smoke and flames rising from an exhaust funnel on the port side of the ship.

Witnesses said a lightning strike sparked the fire.

The Freedom’s captain turned the ship toward an area with heavy rain to help put out the flames, and they were quickly extinguished.

The cruise was cancelled, and the ship was rerouted back to Port Canaveral.

A statement from a Carnival Cruise Line spokesperson reads:

“Carnival Freedom experienced a fire in the port side of the exhaust funnel on Saturday. Our onboard team acted quickly to contain and put out the fire. While we continue to investigate multiple eyewitness reports of a lightning strike, our technical team completed a thorough assessment during the ship’s visit to Freeport today. Regrettably, the damage is more than we first thought and will require an immediate repair to stabilize the funnel, resulting in the cancellation of the March 25 and March 29 cruises from Port Canaveral. The funnel has been stabilized for the ship’s return to Port Canaveral overnight to disembark guests, and then it will go to the Freeport shipyard on Monday afternoon to begin the required repairs. We sincerely regret the impact to our embarking guests, as we know they have been looking forward to their spring break vacation. We are providing all guests on both cancelled cruises a full refund and a 100% future cruise credit so they can come back and enjoy a future cruise with us. We also greatly appreciate the terrific guests who are currently sailing with us, for their outstanding cooperation and support.”

