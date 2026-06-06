COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) —A vehicle fire has caused major delays on Interstate 75 in Collier County.

As of Saturday morning, all northbound lanes of I-75 remain closed before Mile Marker 57 due to the fire.

The incident began after a vehicle caught fire just after 2 a.m. on Saturday morning.

There has been no word yet on any injuries, or when the roadway will reopen.

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