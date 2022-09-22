(WSVN) - New details have emerged months after a deadly parasailing accident.

A boat captain has been charged with manslaughter after a ghastly day on the water in the Florida Keys that killed a woman on Memorial Day.

She and her two children were dragged along the water on the sail after the captain cut the cable attached to it in extreme high winds.

They eventually slammed into the old Seven Mile bridge.

Thirty-three-year-old Supraja Alaparthi was killed and the two children were severely injured.

The skipper of the boat, 49-year-old Daniel Gavin Couch, is being held on a $100,000 bond and was booked on charges of manslaughter.

