CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WSVN) — The tragic news of the Army Black Hawk helicopter that crashed in Kentucky and claimed the lives of nine soldiers, including 32-year-old Aaron Healy, has left many families in mourning. Now, days after the tragedy, Healy’s parents, Vicki and Michael, have spoken out about their son and the life he left behind.

“The military has lost a good soldier, a wife lost a good husband, his children lost a good father, I’ve lost a good son,” said Michael.

Healy enlisted in the U.S. Army 13 years ago and served multiple tours overseas in Afghanistan. It wasn’t until his latest tour that he discovered his passion.

“He went to Kabul the second time and he was a door gunner in a helicopter,” said Vicki. “That’s when he decided that he wanted to be a pilot.”

Healy was accepted into a pilot school and graduated in October 2022. He was a Black Hawk pilot in the 101st Airborne Division.

“[Aaron] was really happy about it,” said Vicki. “I remember him calling me and he said, ‘Mom, I can’t believe they’re paying me to learn how to fly helicopters.'”

Healy leaves behind his wife, Sierra, and his daughters, 12-year-old Blakelyn and 10-year-old Dakota. According to Vicki, his family would partake in outdoor activities every weekend.

His parents said Nealy planned on serving in the army for at least 20 years before retiring.

“He turned out to be such a good guy,” said Michael. “He was very honest, even-headed, mild-mannered, loved his children, wife, family, and country.”

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.