CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WSVN) — A Cape Coral father pulls off a roadside rescue to help save his choking daughter.

Ray Priebe had to think fast when his 3-year-old daughter, Maya started choking on candy during a car ride.

Priebe used a device called a LifeVac, which is a lifesaving anti-choking travel kit, to clear her airway.

Luckily, he had it on standby in the vehicle and he says it was the key to saving her life.

“Thank God we did have this life saving device, and it worked the first time around, one plunge, it came right out, and it was literally the best cry I’ve ever heard,” said Ray Priebe.

During the scary ordeal, three other drivers pulled over and offered their own life vacs to help.

