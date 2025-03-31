TAVARES, Florida (WESH) — Hundreds of people gathered at a park in Central Florida on Saturday night to honor the life of 10-year-old Xavier Williams, who died after weeks in the hospital following alleged abuse.

The vigil drew nearly 500 attendees, including family, friends, and community members, all wearing Xavier’s favorite color, blue. Many held candles as they surrounded the family in a powerful show of support.

Police said the 10-year-old boy died after suffering severe abuse and neglect from his mother and her boyfriend.

The mother and boyfriend have been arrested and charged with murder.

Police identify 10-year-old boy who died from alleged extreme abuse in TavaresMom, boyfriend charged with murder in horrific Tavares abuse case Attendees, moved by Xavier’s story, expressed their sorrow and solidarity.

“It touches everybody’s heart,” said Christopher Raines, who attended the vigil. “A 10-year-old lost his life to abuse at home, and that’s just one that we know about.”

Jessica Carmona, another attendee, shared why she felt compelled to be there. “Because I’m a mother, and I just felt like I needed to be here.”

The gathering featured therapy dogs, motorcycle clubs, and individuals from various backgrounds uniting to denounce abuse and support the grieving family.

Xavier’s aunt, Cameil Williams, expressed gratitude for the community’s overwhelming presence.

“Thank you for standing there and being with us in this time of need,” she said. “They made us feel like it wasn’t just a case. It felt like it was personal.”

She added that the vigil helped ease some of the pain the family is carrying.

“We probably are going home feeling better than how we left the house.”

Following the event, Xavier’s family in Connecticut announced plans to hold a similar vigil to honor his memory and further spread awareness of his impact.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.