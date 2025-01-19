NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WSVN) — A business owner is speaking out following an encounter with thieves determined to steal expensive items.

Jim Smetzer, the owner of Pasco Camera Exchange, said it was the first time he’d have to fight off thieves since opening the store near Tampa 30 years ago.

“It’s very rare to have this in downtown Newport Richey,” he said.

Surveillance footage showed Smetzer at the counter alone on Friday.

According to authorities, two men entered the store under the guise of purchasing cameras.

“We had two gentlemen come in today and were talking about getting a camera and a couple of lenses,” said Smetzer. “You’re kind of aware that this could be a situation where someone is trying to set you up to rob you. I was trying to be extra careful about not leaving things on the counter a whole lot, moving things to the shelves. As I was setting things over by the register to ring things out, one of the gentlemen grabbed it quickly and then started to run.”

It wasn’t long before one of the thieves grabbed a camera and attempted to flee, while the other hopped over the counter to grab a lens.

“It was scary because it’s like, I’m going to try and stop these guys,” said Smetzer. “I don’t know how I’m going to stop them, but I’m going to try and stop them. It was a real quick grab and run.”

Smetzer tried to catch the second thief attempting to steal a lens but tripped, leading to the duo escaping into the back seat of a dark-colored Mazda and driving off.

Together, the stolen items were worth more than $4,000. Smetzer believes the items ended up for sale online.

“All of a sudden there’s a lens out there, let’s say a $1500 lens, and they’re selling it for $500, $600,” he said. “It’s frustrating.”

Local business owners stand behind Smetzer.

“Never again,” said Regan Weiss, a local business owner. “Don’t try this in our town. Don’t try this in our community. The first individual to give information leading to an arrest, we’ll give $1,000 to.”

A second business is giving an award for $500 to catch the thieves.

Smetzer fortunately only suffered minor injuries.

