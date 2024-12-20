COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A week after two airboats collided in the Everglades during a tour, a couple who were left injured are speaking out.

It was terrifying moment for the Tolson family when their air boar tour took a tragic turn.

Speaking with 7News on Zoom Friday morning, David Tolson, speaking with his lawyers, said his family, along with others, were looking for some fun in the Sunshine State while they were visiting from California for his oldest son’s football tournament.

They decided to board a Wooten’s Everglades Airboat Tour.

Then in a blink of an eye, tragedy struck.

Twenty-four people were hurt and 16 people were taking to the hospital.

Tolson and his wife were among those injured.

His wife, Pershonda, suffered a severe concussion, had multiple fractures and other serious injuries.

She remains hospitalized in Florida and it’s uncertain when they can go back home.

David suffered five broken ribs and a broken arm in the incident.

The couple’s 3-year-old nephew suffered a large gash on the top of his head that required 30 staples.

David spoke about his injuries and the aftermath of the crash on Zoom

“I am in a great deal of pain, working through a lot of the nuisances that come with an accident like this,” he said. “Obviously, not only was I injured, my wife was severely injured as well. My children sustained injuries, so I am working through it slowly but surely. I’m trying to navigate all of the obstacles that come with this type of incident, and obviously, continue to be the head of my family, especially during the holiday season. It’s definitely challenging but I am allowing my medical team and our legal team to help us navigate this, so we are beginning to work our way through it.”

The family is now dealing with physical and emotional pain, as well as the other who were on the boats.

The collision remains under investigation and the airboat company is still operating.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.