WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A business jet carrying 9 people crashed in a Florida neighborhood Sunday, erupting in a massive fireball.

The Learjet 60 was carrying nine people when it crashed in a residential area in Florida’s Palm Beach County, federal officials said.

WATCH: New video shows Learjet 60 business jet crashing near West Palm Beach, Florida.



The plane was completely disintegrated upon impact. Number of casualties unknown. pic.twitter.com/l5JT9KEWnQ — BNO News (@BNONews) November 1, 2026

The Bahamas-bound jet departed from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

It was unclear if anyone on the ground was hurt. There were also no details yet on whether anyone on board survived.

Video of the crash showed the aircraft nose-diving from the sky and then erupting into a giant ball of flames near a major roadway, only inches from passing vehicles. The crash left a giant crater in the pavement with flames leaping up from it near a utility pole.

Chunks of pavement are seen in the footage engulfed in fire as people milled about, expressing shock it landed only feet from homes. Black smoke billowed out of the hole, wafting past palm trees swaying on the stormy day.

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