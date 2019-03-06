Busch Gardens unveils world’s tallest, steepest hybrid roller coaster

TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced what will soon be the world’s fastest and steepest hybrid roller coaster.

The roller coaster was revealed in a video that celebrated the theme park’s 60th anniversary.

Over the last 60 years, we’ve made a LOT of history… & we’re not done yet. This spring, Tigris will debut as Florida’s tallest launch coaster. In 2020, Busch Gardens will be home to North America’s tallest hybrid, & the fastest, steepest hybrid coaster in the world. #2020Rising pic.twitter.com/MWfMQpEh9Q — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) March 1, 2019

Aside from it breaking a couple of world records, the ride will also be North America’s tallest hybrid roller coaster — coming in at over 200 feet tall.

The ride will feature a wood and steel design, which is why it’s labeled a hybrid coaster.

Thrill seekers can expect to ride the roller coaster in 2020.

