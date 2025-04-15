BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (WSVN) – A Florida neighborhood is rattled after a group of robbers used the guise of prayer to steal from a homeowner in Bonita Springs.

Detectives say last Thursday, a woman opened her door to people who, she said, asked to pray with her.

One woman, during prayer, began rummaging through the home, going through drawers with socks on her hands before leaving through a side door.

According to Lee County deputies, two of the three suspects distracted the homeowner with prayers while the woman went inside her home.

The thieves got away with $3500 worth of jewelry and cash. Southwest Florida CrimeStoppers says they are still looking for the suspects.

“Right now we just have one victim that we know of. We hope that there aren’t others out there, but we believe that this group may have tried this loop with other folks as well,” said Trish Routte of Southwest Crime Stoppers.

Many residents said they were surprised this would happen in their neighborhood.

“I’m not surprised that someone would do that, but I’m also surprised because this neighborhood is really safe,” said Mary Jo Strodder, a resident.

“It’s quite unfortunate that we have to be this careful, but it’s the world we live in,” said James, another resident.

They say religious groups and salesmen come knocking on their doors often.

Detectives said when a crime of this nature occurs in Southwest Florida, it is often the case that the criminals are from out of town.

Investigators have alerted neighboring counties to attempt to track where the thieves are headed to prevent them from potentially striking again.

“If they are here in town right now, we are obviously concerned that they’re going to hit other neighborhoods,” said Trish.

Officials advise homeowners who do choose to talk to someone at their door to ensure it is closed and to make sure the other person cannot get inside.

