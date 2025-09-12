ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — David Adams was stunned to walk into his jewelry store Monday morning to find that the whole place was ripped apart by thieves.

“I opened the door and you know, saw the devastation. I didn’t even think something like this was even possible,” he said. Adams owns Adams Jewelry in Orlando.

There were three of them inside, according to the brief glimpse captured on one of his security cameras before the trio sprayed black paint on them, to shield the rest of their dirty work.

The ring camera outside the back door stopped working at 10 p.m. Sunday.

Adams is still taking inventory and wonders what to tell customers whose items may have been stolen, while cross-checking his records to figure out exactly what was taken and of what value.

He described the items, “watches, necklaces, pendants, rings and pretty much any piece or type of jewelry you can imagine.”

Asked if they could be heirlooms, Adams said, “Of course! And those are the things that I am just very concerned about.”

The thieves cut into the side of the store safe with a torch. That’s where the most valuable items in the store were kept.

Adams is working with police and his business neighbors of the 63-year-old store on Corrine Drive in Orlando, in hopes of collecting surveillance video that might offer some clue to help police track down the brazen burglars.

Adams said, “It’s been a lot of clean up and finding things in the debris and trying to wrap my head around this.”

If you have information or if you’re a regular customer of Adams Jewelry, you’re being asked to contact the store, as many of their customer records were lost.

