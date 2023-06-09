BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A thief was driven to steal after he was caught on video breaking into a luxury SUV in the parking lot of a South Florida shopping center and stealing several valuables, including his laptop containing extensive data. Now the vehicle’s owner wants his belongings back.

The victim, a Deerfield Beach resident, showed 7News on Friday where the bag containing his laptop was located.

“My bag was right there,” said the victim, who asked not to be identified, as he opened rear driver’s side door of his Mercedes-Benz SUV.

The victim said the bag was taken from his SUV, which was parked at the Town Center at Boca Raton, at around 5:45 p.m. on May 29..

Inside the bag, the victim said, were irreplaceable items and data.

“I was leaving the mall, and when I left the mall, I came to my car, and when I came to my car, I realized something was wrong,” he said, “and I saw my glove compartment open, and then I realized someone came into my car.

The victim soon discovered that his dashcam had captured a portion of the break-in.

The young subject had someone gained access to his blue Mercedes AMG.

“The video shows him getting into the car, and basically taking the bag and taking the Nerf gun and taking a spray deodorant,” said the victim.

The victim said the Nerf gun belongs to his son, but it’s what in the bag that matters.

“My bag had my laptop, my iPad, I had a watch, I had money, I had my daughter’s birth certificate my registration,” he said. “I’m basically studying to be a minister, so I just really want that laptop. It has a lot of valuable [information], and I would like to get the birth certificate and those documents back.”

Those documents, the victim said, had priceless information: hundreds of hours of research and biblical theology.

“It has all my teachings, all my sermons, everything in there, from the last two years,” he said, “so everything’s in there. I really would like to get that back.”

The victim believes a dark colored sedan recorded on his dashcam leaving the mall, possibly a black Dodge, is the subject’s getaway car.

The victim also believes the burglar lives in Broward County.

If you recognize the subject or have any information on this burglary, call Palm Beach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

