(WSVN) - Consolidated Burger Holdings, a Destin-based Burger King franchisee, has recently filed for bankruptcy after years of declining sales.

The franchise operates 57 locations from Palm Beach to South Georgia.

It will continue to operate those restaurants while it looks for a new buyer.

