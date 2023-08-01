Palm Beach, Fla. (WSVN) – A incident off the coast of Palm Beach last month has left a fisherman recounting his experience with a bull shark. The predator struck their boat repeatedly, causing significant damage and fear among the crew.

During a fishing expedition for Cobia, the fishermen were approached by a bull shark. The shark showed relentless aggression, repeatedly bashing into the stern of the vessel and butting into the motors a total of eight times.

“We were thinking maybe he grabbed the propeller. We weren’t expecting the damage that we had when we got back to the dock. And it was just astronomical. The whole middle, the engine is completely ripped out. The trim tab’s broken. And I didn’t think a shark could actually shake the boat like that. The boat was shaking like a bag of popcorn. Like, literally I was shaking like an earthquake,” shared Carl Torreson, who was onboard at the time.

The unexpected ferocity of the bull shark’s behavior caught the crew off guard. The boat captain compared the experience to a ride at Universal Studios.

Despite the encounter, the fishermen were able to return safely to shore.

