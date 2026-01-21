FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WSVN) — Buc-ee’s has submitted a proposal to open a new location in Fort Pierce. It would be massive.

If approved by the city, the mega-convenience store and gas station will take up over 76,000 square feet.

This Buc-ee’s would feature 120 gas pumps, 18 electric vehicle charging stations and over 700 parking spaces.

Final approval is still pending.

