COCOA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Thanks to the expertise of a Florida zoo, a giant sea turtle named Bubba has been able to return home after a lengthy rehabilitation.

Bubba, a male loggerhead turtle estimated to be between 60 and 75 years old, is finally going back home after receiving care at the Brevard Zoo for the past three months.

“We were able to help him with some additional antibiotics and good nutrition,” said Shanon Gann, the sea turtle program manager at the zoo.

Bubba was injured in St. Petersburg, losing a flipper in a predator attack and arriving at the zoo covered in leeches. Now, he is healthy and back where he belongs—swimming in the open sea.

Crowds flocked to Cocoa Beach to witness Bubba’s release, a significant event given his size and age. The zoo described it as one of their largest turtle releases.

“It was so exciting to know that he was rehabilitated and be put back into his normal environment. It was a wonderful thing,” said Melinda Liller, who was visiting from Indiana.

The release took place on Wednesday. Due to his nearly 400-pound weight, about six people were needed to get Bubba onto the sand.

“We’ve never seen a live turtle like that,” said Joanna Hill, also visiting from Indiana.

The event was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many who won’t forget Bubba’s big sendoff. The zoo highlighted that seeing Bubba back in the ocean is especially significant as it is sea turtle nesting season, and he can still breed.

