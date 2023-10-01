BOCA RATON, Fla. (WSVN) – Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) employees came together in Boca Raton for a special CrossFit event, sweating it out to raise funds for the family of Battalion Chief Terryson Jackson. Chief Jackson tragically lost his life in a helicopter crash just last month.

“In the first responder community, CrossFit is a huge part of what we do with our physical demand and anytime a hero dies in the line of duty a workout is created and all the members come together and they perform the workout to honor that member. So it’s a big part of the healing process for a lot of people,” said a BSO Fire Rescue Captain Thomas Noland.

The helicopter crash that claimed Chief Jackson’s life also took the life of Lurean Wheaton when it crashed into her apartment in North Lauderdale. The 65-year-old was asleep in her bedroom at the time.

In light of this tragedy, Wheaton’s family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Investigations into the crash continue and the community’s support for both families remains unwavering.

