Brush fire burns over 27,000 acres at Big Cypress National Preserve

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A brush fire continues to grow in the Big Cypress National Preserve.

The blaze in East Collier County that, officials said, was discovered Thursday has grown to over 27,000 acres in size with no containment as of Saturday night.

Friday night, Florida Highway Patrol troopers had to close U.S. 41 due to smoky conditions, but it has since reopened.

Officials said the fire was man-made, and one person has been issued a citation.

