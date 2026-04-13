COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A brush fire battle is ongoing in Collier County.

The fire sparked at the Picayune Strand State Forest, with smoke billowing along Alligator Alley, between mile markers 95 and 100, near the toll plaza.

Officials on Tuesday said the fire has spread across more than 1,500 acres and is currently about 15% contained.

There are no road closures, but some areas on the outskirts of the fire have been evacuated.

There is also a travel advisory aling Interstate 75. Drivers are asked to slow down and use low beam headlights.

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