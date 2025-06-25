KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal boating crash that killed a 24-year-old woman in the Florida Keys late last year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Guy R. Erdman, 61, of Oakland Park, was taken into custody Wednesday in Monroe County.

He faces one felony count of boating under the influence (BUI) manslaughter and six related misdemeanors in the death of Sydney A. Cole of North Carolina.

The incident occurred on Dec. 27, when Erdman was operating a 21-foot center console vessel with three passengers through Buttonwood Sound in Key Largo, FWC said.

Investigators say the boat collided with an anchored sailboat, ejecting all four occupants into the water. Good Samaritans were able to rescue Erdman and two others, but Cole was found dead after a multi-agency search.

FWC investigators determined Erdman had been drinking alcohol less than an hour before the collision, and toxicology results later confirmed his blood alcohol content was nearly twice the legal limit.

“This devastating and avoidable loss of a young life underscores the dangers of boating under the influence,” said Major Alberto Maza, FWC South Bravo Regional Commander. “If you choose to boat impaired, we will hold you accountable.”

The FWC urges the public to report dangerous boating activity by calling the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (888-404-3922).

