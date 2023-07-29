GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — An alligator got a medical checkup after he wasn’t feeling well.

Brooke, the 376-pound gator, was seen by the University of Florida’s Zoological Medicine service team after he started head-rolling in the lagoon where he lives earlier this week.

After making his trip from St. Augustine Alligator Farm to Gainesville, Brooke got a full workup, including a blood draw and CT scan.

Doctors determined he had an ear infection. Brooke is now back at his zoo recovering.

