MELBOURNE, Fla. (WSVN) — On Wednesday afternoon, a Brightline train collided with an orange SUV, resulting in one fatality and multiple injuries.

Surveillance footage from Melbourne captured the moments leading up to the disaster, where the SUV attempted to bypass another vehicle and cross the train tracks despite warning arms indicating the train’s presence.

Jake Hungerford, a witness who rushed to the scene, described the impact as resembling “a bomb going off.” He and his coworkers ran to assist the victims after hearing the crash.

Hungerford recalled seeing a woman hanging out of the back windshield, covered in blood, pleading for help.

“I could see this lady hanging out of the back windshield, so that’s how bad the impact was. It blew her all the way back. She was crying and covered in blood, and she was like, ‘Please help, please help,'” recounted Hungerford.

The Melbourne Police reported that there were four individuals in the SUV. The driver succumbed to injuries at the scene, while the remaining three were transported to the hospital.

Investigators are working to determine if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash. The identities of those involved have not been disclosed.

