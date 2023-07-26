WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Brightline is about to start a series of high-speed testing, topping 110 miles per hour, from South to Central Florida.

Their trains will soon zip through several new cities in Brevard County.

It’s a 170-mile route linking West Palm Beach and Orlando.

Testing is set to start as soon as Friday and will continue daily for at least a week.

There is no official date set yet for its public maiden voyage.

