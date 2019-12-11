Brightline to begin operations out of Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Brightline is Boca bound.

The Boca Raton city council voted unanimously to make the city home to the fifth Brightline station.

It will be next to the public library and will be connected to stations in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and eventually Orlando.

Brightline said they plan to start construction as soon as possible with the hopes of being finished by the end of 2020.

