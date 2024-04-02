ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Brightline announced on Monday a limited-time buy one-get one free offer for SMART and premium fares.

The offer will be available until April 6 for travel between South Florida and Orlando through May 31.

According to Brightline, passengers must book their fares at least seven days in advance of their trip with Orlando as either the origin or destination to take advantage of the offer.

When booking a fare, passengers will need to apply the promo code NOJOKE24 in the promo code field in the search box and click apply. Then, customers could search for discounted tickets for both SMART and premium fares.

