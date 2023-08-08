ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - The launch date for Brightline’s new Orlando rail extension has been delayed.

The high-speed rail line has already sold tickets for rides on Sept. 1 over the Labor Day weekend from South Florida to its new station at Orlando International Airport

Customers who have booked trips were told that they have been put on hold and that refunds will be issued.

The company said they need more time to work on certifications and crew testing. Their schedule is now showing no trips until at least Sept. 15.

