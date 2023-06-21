ORLANDO, Fla. (WSVN) – Brightline has officially completed the construction of the Orlando station, and the rail line is set to connect travelers between Central Florida and Miami in September.

Leaders from Central Florida and South Florida, along with members of the construction team, gathered at the newly built station located in the Orlando International Airport in celebration of the finished train track and discussed topics of transportation and its economic impact in Florida.

“Completing this project is the culmination of more than a decade of dedication, determination and hard work. Our team has shown its relentless ability to navigate and overcome challenges to bring us where we are today. We have built something remarkable, and I am excited to see millions of people ride brighter,” said Mike Reininger, CEO of Brightline.

Mayors from Miami-Dade and Broward counties also shared their ideas on the impact of travel and infrastructure.

“It’s great to know that construction of the rail line has been completed,” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean J. Trantalis. “Fort Lauderdale and South Florida as a whole have been waiting with great anticipation for the start of Brightline’s passenger service to Orlando. This creates true synergies between our tourism sectors and business economies. Florida is a large, populous state that will benefit greatly from this new rail option for travelers.”

“The expansion of Brightline from South to Central Florida is a major milestone for the future of transportation in our state,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. “Connecting Florida’s most important tourist destinations is a win-win for our economy, residents and visitors.”

Brightline’s expansion in Orlando started in June 2019, one year after operations began in South Florida between its Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach stations. Additional stations were opened in downtown Boca Raton and Aventura in 2022 as construction to Orlando continued.

Although the new station and railroad are complete, preparations still need to be made for high-speed train testing. Services in Orlando are set to begin in September, but tickets are on sale now.

“It is an honor to witness the completion of construction for this project,” said Patrick Goddard, President of Brightline. “This is a testament to the commitment, collaboration and extraordinary innovation of the Brightline construction team and I commend every member of our team for their tireless dedication, expertise, and determination in being a key part in connecting the state of Florida through rail.”

Brightline is the first private entity to deliver an intercity rail system since Henry Flagler built the railroad more than a century ago.

